Letter: Embarrassed by Mark Finchem, Kari Lake and Blake Masters

As I was watching 60 Minutes Sunday night, I could feel my face get red with anger and embarrassment.

Most of that show was devoted to the Republican crazies in Arizona who are running for top positions of leadership.

Mark Finchem is the most unqualified, dangerous, member of the Oath Keepers(a Right Wing Radical group whose primary purpose is to overthrow the Government, QANON ("Democrats drink babies blood, "pizzagate", Cyberninjas, conspiracy theorists, the 2020 Election was stolen). Blake Masters, also an election denier and extremist funded by out of state billionaire Peter Thiel. Then there's scary, Kari Lake who mocks the horrible aggravated assault and attempted murder of Paul Pelosi. Anyone running for office should not be an election denier, conspiracy theorist or irrational human being.

Please vote Democrat on Tuesday Nov. 8.

We need rational, highly qualified government officials, not clowns.

To my once rational Republicans, I repeat the words of the Chief Counsel during the McCarthy Hearings of the 1950's:

"HAVE YOU NO SENSE OF DECENCY?'

Dr. Rachel Rulmyr

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

