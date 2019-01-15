Re: the Jan. 13 column "Downscale spots downtown in danger of disappearing."
This is a uniquely Tucson perspective, that downscale is good and upscale is bad. Some of my barrio neighbors have the same sentiment. They would prefer a vacant, weed strewn dumping ground empty lot next to them than upscale townhouses or apartments. Years ago, some other neighbors — a couple of steps from living on the streets because their "ideals" were more important to them than working for a paycheck — were lamenting that "downtown has sold out to commercial interests."
Tucson is one of the poorest cities in the U.S., constantly delaying and postponing civic projects due to lack of funding (read: lack of tax revenue). While I'm not in favor of driving every local business away from downtown, if you can't pay a reasonable amount of taxes to support the services your business requires, you need to move on. Let's embrace the change and not disparage it.
Bruce Ford
Downtown
