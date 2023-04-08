At the risk of having my season tickets (3 years) downgraded,I would like to point out a few things about UA women’s coach Barnes and her program. Clearly this revolving door of players and coaches is of concern. It's difficult to begin each season with seven or eight new players. While Barnes deserves praise for her recruiting efforts it's disappointing to see players like Ware, Conner and Paris Clark, Kailua Gilbert leave. Players like Aaronette Vonieh leave after one year on the bench and excel at other Pac 12 schools. Despite what Mr. Hanson claims, there is no easy fix for the absence of these players. Now we are the cusp of losing Martinez. The revolving door of coaches does not help either.