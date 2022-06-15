Letter: Empty bottles added to empty cribs

Baby formula dearth added to baby dearth

Dear Editor,

The birth rate in America has been spiraling downward for decades, and now we can add to that the unavailability of baby food to feed the few who do appear on the scene.

Once again, ordinary folk are being treated to the reality of the extreme deficiencies of a monopoly economy, with only a handful of large companies cranking out this and other products and services in America.

Since the 1970s, America turned hard in favor of monopoly in business, industry, finance, and just about everything else. Monopoly is the economic system of autocracy. Both systems want to limit the privilege of participation to only a few favored persons or entities.

The people need to commit our political candidates to an antitrust agenda and then follow their every move if elected. Our babies are depending upon it.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Downtown

