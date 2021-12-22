 Skip to main content
Letter: Empty Chairs
This month Arizonans will come together hoping to have a 'normal' holiday season. But as we gather to celebrate family, friends, and faith there will be more than 23,300 empty chairs at our dining tables.

Chairs filled before by grandparents, moms and dads, uncles and aunts, brothers and sisters, cousins, close friends and maybe even a child that have been killed by the COVID-19 virus.

The COVID-19 vaccine became available last year and many deaths could have been prevented had Arizona Republican politicians not downplayed the seriousness of this virus. Through their comments, Executive Orders, and legislative acts they have sought to undermine the two public health measures proven to reduce COVID-19 deaths - the wearing of masks in public and getting vaccinated against the virus.

Political positions that are best described as heartless. When lives are unnecessarily lost to COVID-19 our economy is not better off, and families are not stronger nor more stable.

Michael Byers

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

