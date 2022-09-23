Letter: End of an Era

My parents were civil employees of the Federal Government during WW2. They worked in a weather observation station in Cochise. Everyday my dad would walk into the desert along the railroad tract to pick up his daily paper after it was thrown from the passing train. That is how long I have experienced having the newspaper in my home. I have now lived thru the era of the printed press because I am choosing to let my subscription to the Ariz. Daily Star run out. The "suits" of the corporation that now owns the Star have decided that us old folks don't deserve our puzzles and comics any more. It's a very sad day for me. I will be saving the $450 I have been willing to shell out. I promise not to spend it all in one place but I will be using some of it to buy puzzle books. Color me blue.