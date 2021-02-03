Letter: End of Glass Recycling

Last November, City Council voted to discontinue glass collection from blue bins. After previously cutting blue-bin pickups by 50%, with no cost savings to customers, Council has now taken away your glass recycling, again with no savings to you. Council is happy to let you know that now, it is up to you to drive your glass to a designated glass pickup station. Lucky you! Now, YOU are doing the City's work, and they also brag about how great this new program is in reducing costs - for them of course. What percent of citizens accustomed to recycling glass in the bin will now take the time to drive it to a collection center? 20%? That might be optimistic. In reality, people will just throw it in the trash. What a waste. And, if you used to have a 300-gallon drum in the alley, well you don't have that anymore, either. They have been replaced with individual green bins. And, you guessed it, they raised your price as well.
Mark Thompson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.