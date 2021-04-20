Letter: End of life options

Re: the April 18 article "Law would give some medical aid in dying."
What is wrong with our society (namely Arizona) when we show more compassion for our pet's suffering than people's suffering? Each individual struggling with diminishing quality of life and ongoing pain and suffering should have the option to end their life sooner vs. later. What are the benefits of stringing them along until they die? A death with dignity trumps the alternative.
Karyn Zoldan
Midtown
