Letter: End Period Poverty in Arizona

Period poverty is a lack of financial access to menstrual products. The poverty rate for Pima County is 128% of the national average. Meanwhile, Arizona taxes menstrual products as a non-essential good. People don't choose to menstruate; yet every month, many have to choose between basic necessities such as tampons and food.

Periods should never get in the way of education. However, one in 4 teens have missed class due to lack of access to products. Coping mechanisms such as extending the use of products or using toilet paper is unsanitary and increases risk for infection such as toxic shock. Period poverty has also been correlated with depression and is disproportionately experienced by people of color and immigrant groups.

Period products should be always accessible. If bathrooms are stocked with toilet paper, why not tampons? To start, we should urge public schools to supply period products for their students to support learning. Additionally, I urge you to sign the "End Tampon Tax, Arizona!" petition by Power to the Period.

Sue Kim

West side