Letter: End the RTA Boondoggle
Letter: End the RTA Boondoggle

I see that the snake (and other) oil salesmen are starting to beat the drums for the heat island medicine show otherwise known as the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA). While a coordinated, regional and thoughtful approach is important, the RTA boondoggle is none of these. We need fixed roads, not fatter, hotter ones, but as the pothole slalom increasingly becomes local sport, the RTA just wants to sling new asphalt, providing nothing for the maintenance work that needs to be done. Throughout the country forward thinking communities have found a host of better ways to move people and goods. Apparently unaware of an increasingly heated southwest, RTA is stuck in old “solutions” that other communities know create problems. The RTA brands Pima County as an outdated, mediocre place. We’re better than that. In an increasingly competitive economic environment, Pima County needs a different brand.

Mark Homan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

