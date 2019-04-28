Wildlife killing contests are taking place in our state and counties. The Huachuca Gould predator hunting/fundraiser, http://www.nwtfhuagoulds.org/2018-january-fundraiser.html has been hosted by AZGF Commissioner Bill Brakes in Elgin for 11 years. Brakes said at the March 15, 2019 Game and Fish meeting that they come to his ranch to kill predators to “thin out the populations and save the deer.” Largest predator prize in 2018 was a bobcat, smallest a gray fox. Gray foxes do not eat deer. As omnivores they eat primarily small mammals, fruits, insects, and acorns. Bobcats eat rabbits, birds, lizards, rodents, snakes, and carrion. G&F recently told Coconino Board of Supervisors that bobcats’ predation on deer is not currently understood.
It deserves note:How can Bill Brakes, AZGF Commissioner vote impartially on the proposed new ruling under Article 3, Taking and Handling of Wildlife, R12-4-303, Unlawful Devices, Methods, and Ammunition? Send in your comments to rulemaking@azgfd.gov by May 10th to abolish wildlife killing contests.
Kate Scott
Elgin
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.