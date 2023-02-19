A response to Housing First column (2/5/23). First, to solve the crisis of homelessness, we need all hands on deck. Organizations approaching the issue differently? Great! This way is better for some, that way for others. Second, certain statements about Gospel Rescue Mission were inaccurate. As a volunteer, I’ve never had to state my beliefs, nor does GRM turn people away because of sexual orientation or gender identity. Do they strive to hire people of faith? I would think so; any organization wants employees on board with their mission. Finally, while some people consider God irrelevant, there are countless others who experience the difference God makes in their lives, the power for transformation. GRM embraces that power as they help people overcome addiction, all while providing housing, mental and physical health services, employment training and opportunities, including fast track PCC programs. I am grateful for Gospel Rescue Mission, for OPCS, and for every organization working to end homelessness.