Letter: Endorsed By

I remember politics when obtaining endorsements meant something of a shared value, pursued by all parties. As I drive around and see the political signs I wonder? Arizona candidates Kari Lake, Mark Finchem, Blake Masters and others are endorsed by Donald Trump. Mr Trump has also proudly endorsed Vladimir Putin, Kim Jon Un, Recap Erdogan, Viktor Orban, Jair Bolsinaro, and Rodrigo Duterte and other authoritarian world leaders. If you're unsure of these individual's backgrounds, I suggest you read up on life in their countries under their type rule. See if you would like living there under one of those governments. And if you do, please move to one of them and leave Democracy to those who know that while it may not be perfect, it's surely better than the alternatives. Just because you wave a flag and wear a hat doesn't make you an American. Endorsements aren't necessarily honors.

Joseph Carpenito

Oro Valley

