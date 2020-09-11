 Skip to main content
Letter: Endorsement of Beth Ford
Being a real estate investor, I have had continual experiences with Beth Ford, our Pima County Treasurer

For 20 years. Her office is professional, helpful and courteous.

Harvey Akeson wrote “Democrat Brian Bickel is treasurer of the Foothills Cluster Home Owners Assn.” This HOA

has 367 lots . Beth Ford manages 3.5 billion dollars!

During the 2008 financial debacle she protected the taxpayers money and did not lose a penny. The treasurer’s position requires a CPA . Brian Bickel does not have a certified public accountant certification.

I strongly endorse Beth Ford for another four years. She has the skills, certification, experience and integrity. She will continue to protect the billions of taxpayer money.

Jim Stoller

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

