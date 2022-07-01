 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Endorsement of Nancy Gutierrez, Democrat, for Legislative District 18

I am writing this letter in support of Nancy Gutierrez, in the Democratic Primary for Legislature District 18, in the Arizona Legislature.

Nancy is a teacher in Tucson’s public schools. We need more teachers in the legislature. Voters who have supported public education in numerous referendums supporting full funding for public education have been ignored. Teachers in government will understand the implications of funding and policy decisions which impact the students, and hopefully will reverse the inadequate funding that our public schools have been receiving in recent years.

This newspaper and other media often endorse business leaders for elected office. Those in business understand the “bottom line,” By educating our youth, teachers impact the future, preparing our next generation of leaders for careers in business, politics, science or teaching.

Nancy will work with any elected official who will support access to free and safe schools throughout Arizona

And at 72 years old, I am a student in Nancy’s Yoga classes, and she is a terrific teacher.

Gary Bachman

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

