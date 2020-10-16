Letter: Endorsements

I find it stunning that the Arizona Daily Star cannot find a single Republican to endorse for the 2020 election. To me that shows a deep disregard and no respect for at least a third of the population (voters), but probably more, in southern Arizona and in particular, Tucson. It’s a shame, even though not unexpected, that this publication continues to endorse and push hard to enact a socialist form a governance with an ultra left, liberal, progressive agenda and points of view. Furthermore, just look at the over abundance of stories and opinions the Star constantly publishes that come from the Washington Post, New York Times and AP … all that can shape (propagandize) thought and opinion, which doesn’t always serve this community well. Good grief, where are the journalists that can think for themselves?
Dave Efnor
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!