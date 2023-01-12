Letter: Energy for desalination

Kudos to council members Dahl and Kozachik for calling out the absurd proposal for the state to guarantee a foreign company’s profit to build a massive desalination project in Mexico and pump the water uphill to Arizona. Tony Davis’s fine stories about this proposal have said nothing about its energy demands beyond one photo of a California power plant adjacent to the site for a proposed desalination plant. The technology is energy intensive! How much energy would be required? Where and how would it be generated? Previous proposals over the last decade for desalinating Gulf of California water have been coupled to the equally absurd pipedream of yet-unproven “small modular nuclear reactors” to power the project. Are we witnessing the zombie nuclear industry trying to pull another fast one for public bucks with nothing to show, just bankruptcy and dead tech littering the seaside near Rocky Point?