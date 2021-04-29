 Skip to main content
Letter: Energy Rules are Crucial to Tucsonans!
Letter: Energy Rules are Crucial to Tucsonans!

Re: the April 28 article "Energy rules crucial to Arizona's future."

I was glad to see the recent article supporting the Corporation Commission's proposed Energy Rules that are being considered on May 4. The writer hit the nail on the head!

ACC Chairwoman Marquez Peterson is a Tucsonan and should remember that here in Tucson we take solar (and now battery storage) very seriously. The City of Tucson, TUSD and other school districts, Pima County and many homeowners have invested in solar to help TEP and TRICO meet energy loads, to help solve global warming and to save money.

But the utilities need this push to help people and businesses invest in energy efficiency and go solar. These rules would help all of us, especially those folks who haven't yet gone solar. They would put Arizona in line with neighboring states as far as planning for more renewables. And they would help keep Tucson a first rate Solar American City! Tucson and Arizona need these rules.

Bruce Plenk

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

