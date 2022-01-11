Letter: Enforcement of McKale Center Mask Policy

I have tried to not weigh in on the McKale Center mask policy but now, my urge to comment is pretty strong. Rules are meaningless without enforcement. The UA has done nothing to enforce their requirement. When omicron popped up, they said there would be increased enforcement but my personal observation at the women’s basketball games is to the contrary. Anyone ignoring the rule is allowed to carry on unhindered. Earlier this season, I asked two security guards who were together to please enforce the requirement. They said it is not a requirement, just a request. I showed them an email disproving that and they said enforcing it is not their job. I asked whose job and received no response. I can only interpret that as them knowing it is indeed a security function. Please UA, enforce the policy. If someone refuses to comply after being asked politely, escort them out. I guarantee compliance will soar if that starts happening.
Tina Talley
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.