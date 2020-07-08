Letter: Enforcing mask use

Governor Ducey,
You are quoted as saying: 'People's rights to assemble are not going to be infringed in Arizona in an election year or any year,' as a reason for not enforcing the wearing of masks at the political rally in Phoenix. This is nonsense and it makes you appear weak and foolish.
I support our right to assemble. I think Arizona must support that right by enforcing how we must lawfully assemble. I assume nobody would have been allowed in naked with private parts exposed.
I support enforcing wearing of masks to protect each other while attending rallies.
Why would you not do that? It appears that what you support is the refusal to wear a mask as a political statement.
Putting your fellow attendees in danger is not part of our right to freedom of speech and assembly.
Margaret Fusari
West side
