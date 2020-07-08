Letter: Enforcing mask use
View Comments

Letter: Enforcing mask use

Governor Ducey,

You are quoted as saying: 'People's rights to assemble are not going to be infringed in Arizona in an election year or any year,' as a reason for not enforcing the wearing of masks at the political rally in Phoenix. This is nonsense and it makes you appear weak and foolish.

I support our right to assemble. I think Arizona must support that right by enforcing how we must lawfully assemble. I assume nobody would have been allowed in naked with private parts exposed.

I support enforcing wearing of masks to protect each other while attending rallies.

Why would you not do that? It appears that what you support is the refusal to wear a mask as a political statement.

Putting your fellow attendees in danger is not part of our right to freedom of speech and assembly.

Margaret Fusari

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News