 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Engel for Congress

  • Comments

Tucson and southeastern Arizona need a Congressional Representative who has legislative experience, energy and smarts. We need someone who cares about people. That’s Kirsten Engel. She worked hard in the Arizona legislature to support public education, defend reproductive freedom, expand healthcare and protect voters’ rights. She will do the same as our Representative in Congress. Kirsten Engel knows water and will be a strong and effective voice to protect our water resources and our environment. She’s a fighter for people and for Arizona’s future. I’ve known Kirsten Engel for more than ten years: she is an independent thinker who will work across the aisle while fighting for real Arizona solutions.

Karl Flessa

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Katie Hobbs for Democracy

Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor, made the right call for a Clean Elections Commission town-hall event rather than a TV …

Letter: Changes in the Star

You have published many letters from readers who are upset with recent changes to the Star. Most seem to believe the decision was made here in…

Letter: Lee Enterprises

75 daily newspapers across the land (26 states) have deleted numerous features several weeks ago, notably popular comic strips and puzzles res…

Letter: Snake in Wolf's Clothing?

US Senate candidate Brake Masters has been busy making his website less Trumpy. This despite his avowed supplication to the Trump gospel that …

Letter: Ciscomani Civics Class

Somebody please tell Juan Ciscomani that he doesn't get to vote to oust Nancy Pelosi from Speaker of the House. The majority party selects the…

Letter: Loss of respect

I moved here in 1981 and have been getting the paper since. I have watched you try to save this paper every day since then. You moved the prin…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News