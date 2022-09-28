Letter: Engel for Congress

Tucson and southeastern Arizona need a Congressional Representative who has legislative experience, energy and smarts. We need someone who cares about people. That’s Kirsten Engel. She worked hard in the Arizona legislature to support public education, defend reproductive freedom, expand healthcare and protect voters’ rights. She will do the same as our Representative in Congress. Kirsten Engel knows water and will be a strong and effective voice to protect our water resources and our environment. She’s a fighter for people and for Arizona’s future. I’ve known Kirsten Engel for more than ten years: she is an independent thinker who will work across the aisle while fighting for real Arizona solutions.