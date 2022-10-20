Letter: Engel For Experience and Priorities

Having no particular relevant experience to offer, unless you count yes man to Doug Ducey, Juan Ciscomani resorts to the standard, boilerplate Republican attack on Kirsten Engel. Reflexively, phrases like "Open Borders" and "Defund Police" are hurled at any and all Democrats, including Kirsten Engel, whether true or not. In the case of Kirsten Engel: not. At least so far, Ciscomani hasn't accused Engel of being an Antifa commander.

We are indeed fortunate to have a person with Kirsten Engel's integrity, education, intelligence, experience and selflessness who is willing to put herself into the arena for all of us. Please vote for Kirsten Engel so that she can be our champion in Washington fighting for our voting rights, immigration reform, water and environmental preservation, Social Security, education, workers' rights, respect for minority communities and, yes, defending womens' rights to make their own reproductive health decisions.