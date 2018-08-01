I was dismayed to see Friday’s prominent story touting the U of A decision to “ enhance the fan experience “ by selling beer and wine at games. On the face of it, it is a naive “solution“ to a faux problem of fan experience not being sufficiently lively.
We in the US are painfully aware alcohol Prohibition didn’t work. Nevertheless, swinging the pendulum in the other direction has caused the following health problems : Liver Cancer has surged 43% in the last 16 years. From 2009 -2016 we have seen the greatest increase in death rates in males aged 25-34 from Cirrhosis of the liver. A U of Michigan Assistant Professor compiled the mortality rate from the Center of Disease Control, and found the Cirrhosis rate grew annually by 3.4% for this cohort.
We all know someone who drinks to excess amongst our family and friends. We have heard alcohol dependence is a disease, but many don’t get the fact that there is genetic predisposition that sets people up early in life to over drink... and seeing that ability as an advantage.
As someone who was licensed to work with people with alcohol and drug problems for over 30 years, I can only say that our culture’s emphasis on using alcohol for any and every contrived occasion has done us no favors in the short term (DUI’s, domestic problems) and, obviously, with this latest research, causes fatal harm to more and more people in the long term.
Lauren Carter
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.