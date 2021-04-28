 Skip to main content
Letter: Enormous tax payer costs to house migrants
The AZ Star reported that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has awarded a New York firm a $105 million contract to build a tent facility in Tucson, which will temporarily house 150 to 200 migrants. Another facility costing $33.8 million is to be built in Yuma. All this is on top of the $86 million already being spent to house migrants in hotels along the border. The tent facilities are supposed to be airconditioned with showers, etc. Incentives for more to come. Folks, this is tax payer money! How many new schools could be built in south Tucson with $105,000,000? How many homeless could be sheltered and fed, or elderly folks in poverty be taken care of? Instead, $millions are being spent on people violating our immigration laws and abusing our asylum system. Thus far, over 15,300 migrants have been released from CBP custody without being issued the usual formal Notice to Appear (NTA) in Immigration court, just a promise to contact ICE later. Thanks Joe!

Teresa McDonald

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

