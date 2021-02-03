 Skip to main content
Letter: Enough Appeals
The Hudbay Corp. is determined to desecrate the the Santa Rita mountains.Several tour books including ARIZONA HIGHWAYS ,describe the beauty and tranquility of the mountains, canyons, and valleys of that area. Hiking in this sanctuary brings it to life.The Rosemount Mine would destroy it with the excavations and tailings. It would add carbon pollution from the massive mining equipment, and the giant trucks driving on the roads leading to and from that area. It would disrupt the animal and plant life forever and waste and pollute many million gallons of water.Water that Arizona desperately needs, and is using more of every day.When the mine plays out what is left for future generations?.It is time for the 9th Circuit of Appeals to say a final NO to Hudbay and the Rosemount mine.

Ted Crisboi

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

