Letter: Enough is Enough.

With over 1 million COVID-19 cases in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey needs to be held accountable for his actions. In his refusal to mandate mask wearing and prohibit others from doing so, he has intentionally politicized this life-saving issue, and in turn, has turned his back on protecting the health safety and welfare of the people of the state of Arizona. Implementing a class-action lawsuit against Ducey because of his actions is essential in holding him accountable for his actions and hopefully remove him from office.
Zachary Shnek
Northwest side
