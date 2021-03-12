Letter: Enough of zoo letters

I totally agree with the letter writer who said if she reads one more redundant zoo letter she is going to scream. However, i want to point out that it is The Star that is printing multiple zoo letters daily. Why? One or two a week would be more than sufficient. Give us a break! I'd rather read letters on other topics. As the March 12 letter pointed out, we all are well aware of the two points of view, from the many, many letters already printed. Past time to limit zoo letters.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
