Re: the Jan. 25 article "Bill would prohibit texting by motorists in Arizona."
All the safety stuff aside, people are even bogging down the commute. People on phones are a joke in this town and our lawmakers should have stepped up long ago. The city-wide law has been very useless. I do not think Tucson police are up to the standard we need to feel safe in this town — at any level, by the way. Stop with all the stupid excuses and put a stop to device use. There will be more harmony on the road.
Many of my clients at my business have been affected by a cell phone user while driving. I have had a family member (second cousin) killed because of it also. I mean, God forbid you need to put down the harmful and pointless addiction for 20 minutes while you drive somewhere. Geez people. And so shame on all of you that just keep swiping and staring. Try picking up a book once in a while. Or maybe get together with family and friends and really have a conversation.
Steven Youngquist
West side
