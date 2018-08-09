Re: the Aug. 9 guest column "New citizens advisory committee at work on our transportation future."
I was saddened to read Richard Myers' column about how people are already hard at work making sure that the half-cent transportation tax won't sunset in 2026 as planned. I'm certain that if these people sit around at a table long enough, they'll dream up all sorts of cute but unnecessary things to spend other people's money on.
I'm certain that the option to let the tax expire was never discussed! This sort of behavior is why I never vote for taxation, because while supporters always claim a tax will sunset, there will always be a group following right behind with their hands out crying "more, more, more." Enough already!
Robert Hansen
Southwest side
