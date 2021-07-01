Letter: Enough With the Vaccine Virtue

Apparently Renee Schafer Horton is the Star's unofficial Minister of Pandemic Propaganda and Vaccine Virtue Signaling, with her recent holier-than-thou piece "Vaccine Passports? Bring 'Em On," and now her latest, entitled "Selflessness and Science Got Us Here."
In the latter op-ed, Schafer Horton tells us there were around 60 vaccinated and 40 unvaccinated guests for her son's wedding. How could she possibly know this? Was it in the RSVP? "Circle one: a) Vaccinated b) Unvaccinated."
She mentions that she could require masks for the ceremony, as that would be the only time the two groups "would be close together longer than ten minutes." How? Were they segregated during the reception? "Unvaccinated? Tables 9 and 10 in the back, please. Behind the port-o-potty."
Finally, the trait of selflessness she implicitly bestows upon herself and the vaccinated is contradicted by her "Internal mantra" before hugging: "YOU'RE vaccinated. YOU'RE vaccinated. YOU'RE vaccinated."
Gross. Enough of this already.
Richard Peddy
East side
