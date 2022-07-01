Letter: Enough!

Enough! The crime in our beloved Old Pueblo is out of control. Home invasions, murders, robberies, carjackings & gang violence. Now a 37 year old man beaten to death in the parking lot of a local grocery store in broad daylight! Where are statements from the mayor, chief of police, local prosecutors on doing something about it? Crickets!

All areas of Tucson are affected now. Everyday if not violent crime, then pedestrians or red light runners being killed. City officials do your friggin jobs, we the people are paying your dang salaries. I for one am sick of our streets not being safe for anyone, regardless of where you live or what time of day it is! Get on the ball, Mayor!