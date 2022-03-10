 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Enough's enough
Letter: Enough's enough

Re: the March 5 article "4 horses die on Rillito track's opening weekend."

I thank the Daily Star for its coverage of the horse deaths at Rillito Racetrack last weekend. For so long, the many horses who have died on Arizona's race tracks were never mentioned or garnered any attention. Their deaths being actively hidden from public scrutiny as much as possible; their lives considered expendable and just the price of doing business as usual. Let's hope the deaths of Prime Cartel, Brastika, Dyna Cat, and the 4th yet-identified horse weren't in vain, and that this can be a turning point which finally ends horse racing cruelty in Tucson for good. There's no redeeming or reforming this inherently greed-driven, cruel and corrupt industry, and no more horses should have to die just so people can get their kicks placing bets on them.

Further, let's stop calling them 'race horses,' as if racing is their purpose for being. These are horses who are forced to race. And the industry euphemism 'break down' should go, too. Killed is the more accurate description.

Kim Flaherty

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

