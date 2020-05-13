Letter: Entering US from Mexico
Letter: Entering US from Mexico

I recently returned from Mexico through the Nogales Point of Entry.

NO ONE TESTED ME for anything, not even my temperature. NO ONE asked me how I felt.

I can't speak for the hundreds of other border-crossers who waited over 4 hours with me,to have our picture taken and our papers looked at by a single border agent, but the two women before me were not tested either.

When I entered Mexico a person in a lab coat aimed a sensor at my forehead and asked me how I was.

Does our government care whether we are infected or not?

Jon Sebba

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

