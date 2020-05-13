Letter: Entertainment

Re: the May 11 letter "Star's letters to editor never fail to entertain."
The letter, ironically, was written to condescendingly denigrate those writers. It calls them "buttinskies, do-gooders, nannies and wannabe managers of the universe implying their concerns fears and advice is a humorous joke to the writer which he will ignore . But how smart is he to treat the advice of several MD,s letters as a joke, treat the advice of former state department workers as humorous nonsense, or the "greatest generation" writers veteran advice as something to make fun of? I suspect he has a hard time justifying the actions and inactions of his political icon so in a "shoot the messenger" approach he demeans the writers who point out the facts and truths. Of course this letter should provide him with uproarious entertainment.
John Kuisti
West side
