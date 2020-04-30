Letter: Entitled Legislatures

While per diem is a paid to State employees who are travelling for business, members of the Arizona Legislator are receiving their per diem payments while staying at home because of COVID 19. According to the Arizona Republic, none of the lawmakers they interviewed had a problem with this - of course not, they see themselves as special. These same law makers would most certainly have a problem paying State employees per diem who are working at home. It's just another outrageous example of the sense of entitlement that seems to permeate the minds of too many of our elected officials.
Jack Harris
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
