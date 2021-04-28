Letter: Environment Services Waste program

Recently our shredded paper was sealed into a large, CLEAR plastic bag and placed in the blue barrel but was rejected. We conformed with department regulations which was clearly stated in an email reply. After wading through a complicated phone tree and finally talking to someone, a truck returned to pick up our bundle of shredded paper. It took another phone call to remove this from our record. Unjustified! Please call to avoid the frustration.
Marsha Schlanger
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.