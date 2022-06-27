Letter: Environmental Credentials of Senate Candidates for Tucson LD-18

A pamphlet was just mailed from Morgan Abraham’s campaign for Arizona Senate. I wondered about his goal to, “Make Arizona carbon neutral by 2030.” This is an excellent goal: improving jobs in Arizona, our economy, air quality, and reducing the massive water consumption for cooling nearby power plants.

I ask why would Representative Abraham direct a 2018 campaign for Tucson Electric Power, opposing 50% solar electricity by 2030 for Arizona? Why was he was a recent co-sponsor of HB 2101, which killed competition to our utilities? Why did he vote against most of his fellow Democrats who knew that this bill unfairly favored big utilities, including the Canadian-owned Fortis, who owns TEP? Word is out that the utilities wrote this bill. Why did he co-sponsor it?