 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Environmental Credentials of Senate Candidates for Tucson LD-18

  • Comments

A pamphlet was just mailed from Morgan Abraham’s campaign for Arizona Senate. I wondered about his goal to, “Make Arizona carbon neutral by 2030.” This is an excellent goal: improving jobs in Arizona, our economy, air quality, and reducing the massive water consumption for cooling nearby power plants.

I ask why would Representative Abraham direct a 2018 campaign for Tucson Electric Power, opposing 50% solar electricity by 2030 for Arizona? Why was he was a recent co-sponsor of HB 2101, which killed competition to our utilities? Why did he vote against most of his fellow Democrats who knew that this bill unfairly favored big utilities, including the Canadian-owned Fortis, who owns TEP? Word is out that the utilities wrote this bill. Why did he co-sponsor it?

Priya Sundareshan, also in this Senate race, was raised in Tucson, is an environmental attorney who was schooled at UofA and Catalina Foothills H.S. -- all without these lingering questions.

Russell Lowes

People are also reading…

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Courage and Honesty Needed

Watching the January 6th hearings, I am struck by the courage and honesty displayed by so many Republicans, notably Liz Cheney and Bill Barr, …

Letter: Masters pushes man at event

Educators work under very difficult conditions these days but we continue to try and teach civility, ethics, respect and that ALL of us have f…

Letter: Re: Vulnerable Power Grid

The electrical outage on the West Side lasted only four hours and was not life-threatening as your 84 year old letter writer surmised. Initial…

Letter: idling at red lights

Mercedes Benz has it. Honda has it. Kia has it. They all have the technology to shut the engine off when stopped at a red light and turn on ag…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News