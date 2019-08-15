I find myself both amused and amazed at some the articles and letters in the "Star". Today there were four stories that caught my attention-Resolution Copper, Rosemont, Villages at Vigneto, and grazing on the San Pedro-all of them embroiled in environmental controversy. There are certainly arguments to be made-pro & con-but what Utopia do these opponents envision, where a prosperous, vibrant economy thrives, but nothing must disturb Mother Nature? I trust, by reading their knee jerk reactions that they all have secure jobs, so can smugly pat themselves on the back, wallowing in their virtue.
patricia ridinger
Northwest side
