Letter: Environmentally Destructive Border Wall in SE AZ

With the stroke of a pen, an unelected Washington bureaucrat, blind to local ranching culture, desert ecology, and a tourism-based economy, has waived 41 environmental laws to construct a border wall through environmentally sensitive lands in SE AZ’s Guadalupe Canyon and the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge. No project enacted in U.S. history has waived so many laws. Already protected - more economically and better - by stationary and mobile electronic surveillance, this blatant waste of valuable tax dollars invites repeated destruction and repair after monsoon and winter floods (Guadalupe Creek, the Black Draw, and Silver Creek), obliterates a pristine and revered natural landscape, and alienates neighbors by depleting natural water sources on which ranching and wildlife depend. Border security, which we all desire, need not compromise the environment and local economy. One wonders: is this project just a monument to bureaucratic bungling, or is it propelled by general meanness or some as yet uncovered kleptocracy in a process exempt from federal procurement rules and competitive bidding?
Diane Davidson
Douglas
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
