 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Environmentally Destructive Border Wall in SE AZ
View Comments

Letter: Environmentally Destructive Border Wall in SE AZ

With the stroke of a pen, an unelected Washington bureaucrat, blind to local ranching culture, desert ecology, and a tourism-based economy, has waived 41 environmental laws to construct a border wall through environmentally sensitive lands in SE AZ’s Guadalupe Canyon and the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge. No project enacted in U.S. history has waived so many laws. Already protected - more economically and better - by stationary and mobile electronic surveillance, this blatant waste of valuable tax dollars invites repeated destruction and repair after monsoon and winter floods (Guadalupe Creek, the Black Draw, and Silver Creek), obliterates a pristine and revered natural landscape, and alienates neighbors by depleting natural water sources on which ranching and wildlife depend. Border security, which we all desire, need not compromise the environment and local economy. One wonders: is this project just a monument to bureaucratic bungling, or is it propelled by general meanness or some as yet uncovered kleptocracy in a process exempt from federal procurement rules and competitive bidding?

Diane Davidson

Douglas

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tom Wilson's letter

As a retired TPD officer, totally agree with Tom Wilson. How anyone, especially law enforcement professionals, can endorse such a person is be…

Local-issues

Letter: Voting by mail

Relax Pima County! We have the best early voting system in the Country. Thanks to F. Ann Rodriguez our Pima County Recorder. She has done an e…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News