I voted for removing the red light cameras. Now, driving in town — and I hate to say it — I would vote them back in. The running of left turn red lights is an epidemic and someone’s going to get killed. Just stand at Tanque Verde and North Sabino Canyon Road, Kolb and Tanque Verde, Kolb and Speedway, and any major intersections, and it’s now common to see several cars blow through the red lights. Where are the cops? Until we get enough traffic enforcement police, the city should restart the red light cameras before major traffic deaths happen.

George Earl

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

