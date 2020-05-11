Letter: Eppihimer's excuses

Re: the April 25 article "The left's all-mail voting fantasy must be put to rest."
the real reason David Eppihimer and others of his ilk don't want vote by mail is because, as his president has admitted in one of his few honest moments, if too many people vote no republican would ever be elected. We conduct important business of all sorts by mail and computer; instead of flimsy excuses we should improve voter access to the polls and not force people to risk their lives to exercise this basic right. I have had my signature questioned in the past by those pesky democratic recorders' office devils and have never had an issue through decades of voting by mail. Particularly now we need to decrease large gatherings and vote by mail is a no-brainer. A chairman of a political party should be seeking better ways for people to vote, not thwarting them.
Larry Fleischman
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
