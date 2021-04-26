Letter: Equal pay

On the same day the University of Arizona announced the pay of the new men's basketball coach at 2.5 million dollars, and the pay of the woman's basketball coach, 580,000 dollars. This is gender discrimination at work!
The new men's coach has never been a head coach, only an assistant. Adia Barnes coached the women's team to within one basket of the national championship. I know the mens team makes more money than the women's.
But their job is the same. They both have to recruit to build a team, train, and coach their teams. Does the U of A pay a male Biochemistry professor more than a female? (This may be a dangerous question.) Men and women deserve equal pay for equal work!
Robert Kingston, MD
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.