Letter: Equity Derangement

Your new 'Solutions' reporter recently summarized her role to highlight how Tucsonans are solving various problems. I was disappointed however to read that Equity will be one of the guiding lights in her work. That word ‘Equity’ is obediently trotted out now by every left-leaning professional in our country, as much as any of the great virtues by which most of us try to live our lives.
The goal of Equity, in its current mandate, is to achieve equal outcomes for people. The advocates say this is a social justice requirement. But where is the justice in Oregon scrapping its Essential Skills requirement for high school graduates because too many students of a certain racial group are not passing; or when TUSD redefines bad behavior to avoid excessive discipline given to a certain racial group. Normal people want competent high school graduates and meaningful discipline for bad behaving students REGARDLESS of their skin color. God only knows how your ‘Solutions’ reporter will fulfill her Equity mission.
Tom Gordon
Northeast side
