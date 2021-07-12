Letter: Equity?

Please explain how it is equitable to have the City of Tucson’s Land fill (Los Reales) not accept cash as payment to use their facility.
Their web site states, “Due to safety concerns, the Los Reales landfill will no accept cash payments – Credit and Debit payments only”. How is this not a socioeconomic-based inequity.
When was the last time you saw someone lick a dollar bill and get sick? The City personal could and should be wearing P.P.E. if there is a concern about safety.
Is it equitable to think everyone has a credit or debit card? Will the City pick up trash that has been dumped on the side of the road because the person only carried cash and was denied access to the landfill?
U.S currency states “This note is legal tender for all debts, public and private”.
This City policy is discriminatory and needs to be immediately changed.
Paul Ostrowski
West side
