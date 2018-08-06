Re: the Aug. 4 online article "KGUN's chief meteorologist, Erin Christiansen, leaving Tucson for Florida post."
It would have been nice to know more about Erin Christiansen leaving KGUN. I only watch the 10 p.m. news and she was simply GONE last night (Friday 8/3). Why is she going to twister country? Is she desperate for rain, flat country, getting married? You gave such a great send-off (DAYS even) for Guy Atchley, I think she deserved more. She will be missed.
Gwen Folsom
Foothills
