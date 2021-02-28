 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Ernie McCray Recognition
View Comments

Letter: Ernie McCray Recognition

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 25 article "Record just 1of many times McCray rose to another level."

I read Greg Hansen’s article on February 25th detailing the unparalleled contributions of Ernie McCray during his tenure playing basketball at Arizona. Like all of Hansen’s work, it was well done. However, I am appalled that it’s taken 61 years to invite Mr. McCray into Arizona’s Ring of Honor at McKale Center. It’s obvious many of the people - coaches, ADs and other senior officials - failed recognize and publish this praise until now. It’s not just late, it reflects poorly on the coaches, ADs and, for that matter, on those who occupied any top-echelon positions during the “silent” decades. The collective inaction is a travesty marring the credibility, reputation and awareness of the university, the community and all sports programs.

Jim Lucas

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Protest

I’m inquiring about the upcoming protests at Southwest Keys facility where migrant children are being locked up on Oracle Road? The facility t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News