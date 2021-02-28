Letter: Ernie McCray Recognition

Re: the Feb. 25 article "Record just 1of many times McCray rose to another level."
I read Greg Hansen’s article on February 25th detailing the unparalleled contributions of Ernie McCray during his tenure playing basketball at Arizona. Like all of Hansen’s work, it was well done. However, I am appalled that it’s taken 61 years to invite Mr. McCray into Arizona’s Ring of Honor at McKale Center. It’s obvious many of the people - coaches, ADs and other senior officials - failed recognize and publish this praise until now. It’s not just late, it reflects poorly on the coaches, ADs and, for that matter, on those who occupied any top-echelon positions during the “silent” decades. The collective inaction is a travesty marring the credibility, reputation and awareness of the university, the community and all sports programs.
Jim Lucas
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.