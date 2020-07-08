Letter: Ernie McCray

I am a life long wildcat basketball fan who was lucky enough to have watched Ernie McCray play both in high school and college. He may not qualify for the "Ring of Honor" by the current rules but I would think holding the scoring record for 60 years should qualify him. Holding an athletic record for 60 years is something very few have accomplished in any sport.
Terry Anderson
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
