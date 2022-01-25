Letter: ERs

Last night I was an unexpected guest at the Banner UMC emergency room. There I found a large number of patients, many in considerable discomfort, waiting for hours to be seen by a doctor. Many simply left, their problem "solved" by frustration. Meanwhile the leaders of the state of Arizona are crowing over an enormous budget surplus. Why can't we deploy some of this cash to reduce the needless suffering and anxiety of Arizonans experiencing urgent medical problems?
William Nelson
Midtown
