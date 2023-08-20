I agree with a reader’s view that attention to reading proficiency by the 6th grade can accomplish significant improvements to student success. However, examination of the Mississippi students example shows that their improvement (mostly among low-income families) has nothing to do with a state voucher system. In fact, it was accomplished through focused training of public schools teachers, something our current Superintendent of Schools will never support or enact. The Arizona ESA program is inefficient and incapable of quality control. For instance, each student may purchase a desk, audio-visual equipment, computer hardware, telescopes, microscopes, textbooks, dictionaries, dry-erase boards, etc. Items that are shared among many students in public schools. Examine the authorized vendors list and the program allowable expenses and you’ll be astonished to see where the money is really going. The ESA program is unsustainable and will not accomplish improvements in student performance.