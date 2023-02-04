Related to this story

Letter: Do you hear what I hear?

Despite her courtroom losses, Kari Lake continues to maintain that the only way she could have lost the governor's race was by means of a mass…

Letter: Death Penalty Bias

County Attorney Laura Conover is right to urge that Governor Katie Hobbs’ study of Arizona’s death penalty should be expanded to evaluate bias…

Letter: education

Tom Horne is wielding his new power. Not for the benefit of our state's students, but to conform to his personal prejudices: he this week canc…

Letter: Coper World Mine

As a retired public health nurse I believe all Tucsonians should be concerned about the long term catastrophic impacts to the environment, hea…

